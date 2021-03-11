Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,664 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

