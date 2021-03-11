Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

NYSE:MSI opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

