Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

