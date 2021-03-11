Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,777 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

