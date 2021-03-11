Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 49,431 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.