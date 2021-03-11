Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 5,827 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

