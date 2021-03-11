Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

