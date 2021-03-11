Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

