Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

NYSE RY opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

