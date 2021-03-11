Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,378,000 after purchasing an additional 311,965 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.19, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

