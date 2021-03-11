Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $130.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.