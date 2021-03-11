Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

TMUS stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.