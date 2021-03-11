Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,941 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

