Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,911 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,558.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 153,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 38.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in 3M by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $183.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

