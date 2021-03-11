Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,949 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

