Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,396 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,396 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.32% of Cousins Properties worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.