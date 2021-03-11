Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,600 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Cognex worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.