Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,400 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

