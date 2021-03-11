Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,800 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $759.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

