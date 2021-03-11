Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 163,113 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 654.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 89,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,229. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

