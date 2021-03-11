Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,816 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $3,328,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 1,614,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.