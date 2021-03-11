Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.23. 116,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.09. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

