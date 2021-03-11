Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,594 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.78. 138,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.