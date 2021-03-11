Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,098 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 635,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

