Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.84. 44,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,566. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

