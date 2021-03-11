Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 902 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 317,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $313.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

