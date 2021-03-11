Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $63.59 on Thursday, reaching $2,099.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,009.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,743.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

