Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.13. 159,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,464. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

