Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 359,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,754,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

