Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,930,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded up $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $119.92. 506,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,343,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.