Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 274.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $64.68. 273,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.