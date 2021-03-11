Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 662.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

