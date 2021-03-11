Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 371,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,335. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.