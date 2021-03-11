Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $13,174,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 17,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.