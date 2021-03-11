Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 45.0% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 15.5% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,788,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639,570. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.