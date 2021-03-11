Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 328,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,707. The company has a market capitalization of $373.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,774,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,490,164. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

