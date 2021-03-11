Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 288,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,617,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,610,000 after buying an additional 380,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 128.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 251,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,937. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

