Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.17. 68,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,972. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average is $170.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

