Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 358.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,272 shares during the quarter. Penumbra accounts for about 1.3% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Penumbra worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.39. 2,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,718. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

