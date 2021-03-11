Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,491. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

