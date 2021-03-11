Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.36. 55,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

