Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,538 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 523,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829,689. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

