Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in S&P Global by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,528 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,527,000 after purchasing an additional 316,865 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

