Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $213.87. 106,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

