Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Berry Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $17.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.