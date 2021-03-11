Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,076 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

VEA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 278,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

