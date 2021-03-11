Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

