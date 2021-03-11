WHALE (WHALE) Hits Market Capitalization of $211.77 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One WHALE token can currently be bought for approximately $40.42 or 0.00070915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $211.77 million and $2.22 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00496523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00583095 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00074096 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.