Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 817,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 427,337 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

