Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

WPM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,740,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,649,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

